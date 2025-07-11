'A truly extraordinary soul': Tributes to Wakefield dad who died in A59 crash

A family has paid tribute to an ‘amazing dad’ after he died in a crash on the A59 in North Yorkshire.

Adam Anderson, 41, from Wakefield was fatally injured in the crash on the A59 near the A1(M) junction on Wednesday morning.

He was riding a red Honda motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Mokka car at around 8am.

His family and friends have today shared a tribute, saying: “Adam was a larger-than-life character whose contagious, infectious laugh and bright spirit could light up any room.

"His presence was impossible to ignore, and his warmth drew people to him wherever he went.

“Above all, Adam was an amazing dad who lived for his daughter - every decision he made and every ounce of his effort was for her.

"His impeccable work ethic was matched only by his unshakable moral fibre – he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and set an example of integrity and dedication.

“To his friends and family, Adam was the most loyal and dependable person you could hope to have by your side - the kind of man who got far more joy out of giving than receiving, and who never hesitated to put others first.

“We have lost not just a friend, but a father, son, brother and partner. A truly extraordinary soul who touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and larger-than-life heart.

" His memory will live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know and love him.”

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the collision and continues to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

There was queuing traffic in the area at the time of the collision, including people travelling towards the Great Yorkshire Show, and police would like to hear from anyone with information.

If you can help, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 12250125412.