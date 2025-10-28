'A word of warning' to children from Wakefield police ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night

Police are issuing warnings to shops and the public about a rise in anti-social behavior during Halloween and Bonfire Night, which includes throwing eggs and flour.

The warnings ask shopkeepers to avoid selling these items to unaccompanied children and remind the public that throwing eggs and flour can be considered criminal damage and result in police action.

The goal is to prevent incidents that can cause injury, property damage, and fear among vulnerable residents.

In the build up to Halloween and Bonfire Night our officers have been visiting shop premises throughout Pontefract and Knottingley to advise them on the restrictions of the sales of eggs and flour to youngsters.

Officers said: “Please be advised that as part of our commitment to reduce anti-social behaviour any young person found to be in possession of flour and eggs around trick or treat/mischievous night without a valid reason will be dealt with by the police, their details will be recorded, and they will be taken home to their parents.”