Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, were killed in the crash along with Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48.

A horror crash that killed six people unfolded after an overtaking motorbike collided 'head-on' with a car, an inquest heard today.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, were all killed in the collision on July 21.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were on a motorcycle, also died in the incident on the A61, near Wakefield and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Coroners Court heard at an opening into their deaths today that Shane had been at the wheel of a silver Ford Focus that his family was travelling in.

The inquest has been adjourned while police investigations continue.

But shortly before 4pm - as the BMW motorbike driven by Christopher was overtaking another vehicle on the single carriageway - it hit his car ‘head on'.

All six of the casualties were confirmed deceased at the scene of the collision, the court was told.

The driver of another car not involved in the crash was arrested days after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said he remained on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be decided following the completion of the police investigation.

A family friend of Shane and Shannen, Paul Hepple, set up a fundraiser in the aftermath of the tragedy for the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Poppie, who was not with them at the time of the crash.

And he previously told how she had chosen not to go on a walk with her family - instead staying to play at his house with his daughter.

The dad-of-four had said: “Her mum actually contacted us and asked if we could watch Poppie because she didn’t want to go on the walk that they went on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we were watching Poppie as she’s best mates with our daughter. She was with our daughter having fun. And on their way home, that’s when the accident happened.

“We were having Sunday dinner as a family, and Poppie’s auntie was with us and obviously, Poppie was as well.

“And then she got a phone call and she ended up leaving really quickly to go and see what happened.”

The software developer added: “No one knew what happened at that point and then the news came slowly, we saw a post on Facebook that there was an incident and it was terrible.”

The fundraiser Paul set up for Poppie has since made over £400,000 in donations, which will go towards her future needs.