A61 reopens after crash between Wakefield and Barnsley which killed six people

The A61 road where four adults and two children died in a crash has been reopened after almost five days.

Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, died alongside their mum, Shannen Morgan, 30, and dad, Shane Roller, 33, when their car collided with a motorbike on Sunday.

Christopher Barton, 56 and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were both travelling on the motorcycle, also died in the crash.

The road had been closed since while police investigations took place.

The was road closed in both directions for almost five days.

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Wednesday, was released yesterday (Thursday) on bail.

As part of the inquiry officers have appealed for anyone who saw a grey Porsche 911 being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.