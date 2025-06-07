Thousands of Featherstone fans have made the long trip down to London to see Rovers play at the national stadium.

Featherstone are looking to win the trophy for the second time, having previously triumphed in 2021.

This evening’s game is a rematch of the 2021 final, when Rovers beat York 41-34 in a high-scoring thriller.

Here is a selection of photos of Featherstone fans arriving at Wembley this afternoon.

All photos by Gerard Binks.

1 . Wembley A young Featherstone Rovers fan arrives at Wembley for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final against York Knights Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . Wembley Featherstone Rovers fans on Wembley Way ahead of the 1895 Cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . Wembley Excitement is building ahead of this evening's 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and York Knights Photo: Gerard Binks