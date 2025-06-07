After a tense and tryless 80 minutes, a Liam Harris drop goal sealed a narrow 5-4 win for York Knights, avenging their loss to Rovers in the 2021 final.

Thousands of Featherstone fans made the trip to London to cheer on their side.

Here is a selection of photos from the day at Wembley.

All photos by Gerard Binks.

1 . Final Featherstone Rovers fans in the crowd at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . Final Featherstone fans made the trip to Wembley for the cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . Final Rovers fans enjoying their day out in the capital Photo: Gerard Binks