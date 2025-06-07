After a tense and tryless 80 minutes, a Liam Harris drop goal sealed a narrow 5-4 win for York Knights, avenging their loss to Rovers in the 2021 final.
Thousands of Featherstone fans made the trip to London to cheer on their side.
Here is a selection of photos from the day at Wembley.
All photos by Gerard Binks.
