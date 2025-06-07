AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final in pictures: Heartbreak for Featherstone Rovers fans after golden point extra time defeat to York Knights

Featherstone Rovers fans were left heartbroken after losing the 1895 Cup final in golden point extra time.

After a tense and tryless 80 minutes, a Liam Harris drop goal sealed a narrow 5-4 win for York Knights, avenging their loss to Rovers in the 2021 final.

Thousands of Featherstone fans made the trip to London to cheer on their side.

Here is a selection of photos from the day at Wembley.

All photos by Gerard Binks.

Featherstone Rovers fans in the crowd at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final

Featherstone Rovers fans in the crowd at Wembley for the 1895 Cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

Featherstone fans made the trip to Wembley for the cup final

Featherstone fans made the trip to Wembley for the cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

Rovers fans enjoying their day out in the capital

Rovers fans enjoying their day out in the capital Photo: Gerard Binks

Featherstone fans cheer on their team at Wembley

Featherstone fans cheer on their team at Wembley Photo: Gerard Binks

