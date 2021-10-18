Abandoned sewage farm could be turned into huge City Fields business park

Keyland Developments Ltd is wanting to transform the Yorkshire Water Calder Vale treatment works, a 54-acre site into 500,000 sq ft of employment space.

The planning application submitted to Wakefield Council is to build a range different business and industrial units just off Neil Fox Way on the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR), and could also include pub, restaurant and 'drive-thru' plots.

More than 2,500 homes are already earmarked as part of the City Fields development on the eastern side of the city, along with a primary school, shops and health facilities.

An aerial shot of the former sewage farm with the WERR running to the east.

Matthew Turnbull, planning and development manager at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “The completion of the WERR has accelerated the regeneration of the whole City Fields area and this site is strategically important due to the significant job creation potential it will deliver as the major employment element.”