Abandoned young Staffie may not live to see his first birthday without your support

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch are raising four figures for Eddie as he faces life-saving open-heart surgery this month.

The Staffordshire bull terrier has multiple coronary heart conditions, and despite being just 11 months old, he may not live to see his first birthday without the public’s support.

After being abandoned by his previous owners, Eddie arrived at the East Ardsley based RSPCA branch and found a place where he could finally feel safe.

However, some routine health checks picked up a heart murmur that required further investigation, the result of which left Eddie’s fate under question.

Eddie was diagnosed with two serious congenital heart diseases, one of which is called Patent Ductus Arteriosus and remains one of the most common congenital heart defects in dogs.

It means that blood isn't running around the heart properly, meaning without surgery, Eddie’s life is at risk every day.

The severity of Eddie’s condition at his age means urgent treatment is the only rout. So, without hesitation, the team booked him a slot for open heart surgery that will cost over £700.

As with many small charities in the last two years, the branch has felt the strain of the pandemic and rising cost of living prices more than ever, so they have turned to their supporters to help fund Eddie’s recovery.

The initial cost of his surgery will be £700, but given rising vet costs and the likelihood of further consultation needed during Eddie’s recovery, the branch has set a goal of £1,000.

Thanks to the support of their animal loving community, the fundraising total stands at £954 with messages of love and support for Eddie accompanying almost every donation.

Although the heart surgery may not promise Eddie a 'normal' life span, their vet remains optimistic that it will extend his life for a number of happy years. So, the team are appealing for a loving foster home for sweet Eddie whilst he recovers.

Then, they hope he will be adopted and live out the rest of his years in his #ForeverHome.

Eddie is great with other dogs and people, but whilst he recovers he will need a calm environment with lots of company and no other pets. Potential adopters will need to live within 30 minutes of the branch and have a full driving license.