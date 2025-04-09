Abseil 130ft down the Enfinium Ferrybridge to raise vital funds for The Prince of Wales Hospice
The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Abseil is back, offering an unforgettable experience that supports local hospice care.
Thanks to Enfinium’s support, you will abseil 130ft down the Enfinium Ferrybridge site 2.
You’ll step out of your comfort zone while raising vital funds for patients with a life-limiting illness and their families.
Don’t worry, no experience is needed, just a sense of adventure and the determination to make an impact.
Sign up before Monday, June 16, to take advantage of the exclusive early bird offer.
By registering early, you’ll secure your place at a reduced rate of £16 per person while showing your support for local hospice care.
Jill Uttley, who took part in our abseil before, is organising a team again from her work, Asda Glasshoughton.
She said: “We are always up for a challenge and mainly because it is for a good cause, to support patients and their families when they need it most.”
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “This is an unmissable opportunity for anyone looking to push their limits, embrace adventure, and make a real impact.
"Whether you’re taking on the challenge solo or gathering friends, family, or colleagues, every step of your descent helps us continue providing compassionate care to those who need it most.”
Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out! Visit www.pwh.org.uk/abseil to register or call 01977 781477.
The Prince of Wales Hospice (Registered Charity No.514999) in Pontefract has provided specialist care to people with a life-limiting illness since 1989.
Its services are available to the communities in the Five Towns area of Wakefield district.
