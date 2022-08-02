Abseil down Wakefield Cathedral for Yorkshire Cat Rescue

The abseil event will take place at Wakefield Cathedral on September 24 with those taking part scaling the tower at an impressive 164ft while raising vital funds for Yorkshire Cat Rescue.

Jo Beverley, fundraiser for the charity said: “We held an abseil in Harrogate last year which everyone really enjoyed and so much money was raised. We can’t wait for this year's event and hope it will be even more successful!”

Yorkshire Cat Rescue exists to save the lives of abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens in Yorkshire and beyond.

If you have a head for heights and fancy abseiling down the highest spire in Yorkshire, now is your chance!

All cats are provided with food, love, shelter and the necessary veterinary care until they find a forever loving home.

They don't receive any government support so rely heavily on fundraising events like these to boost their income.

The minimum age for anyone taking part is 15 and anyone under the age of 18 will need the consent of a parent or guardian.

It costs £25 to book a place and you will pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100 - the more you raise the more cats and kittens Yorkshire Cat Rescue can help.