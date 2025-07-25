Access road refused after concerns from police and highways officers
Wakefield Council said proposals for the junction on the slip road between the A162 Ferrybridge Road and Pontefract Road would cause “significant harm to highway safety.”
A report said the scheme would also “affect the safe functioning of the highway network” and have an impact on protected trees at the site.
The application sought permission to create access to the parcel of land situated between a dual carriageway and railway line.
West Yorkshire Police said local officers had previously received complaints relating to the site and it was “unclear” what the applicant intended to use the land for.
Lisa Reardon, designing out crime officer for Wakefield district, said: “There have been reports to neighbourhood policing team (NPT) officers regarding this location from residents and from the local councillor who has received resident complaints regarding the work which has already commenced without any consent.
“We were advised that the barriers have been removed, trees cut down and images were forwarded to NPT showing trees being burnt and smoke from the site which created visibility issues for drivers that are coming off the A162.
“The enforcement team has been made aware and officers will monitor this location.”
The council highways management team said the proposed junction failed to comply with traffic regulations.
A report said: “The council’s arboricultural officer has been consulted on the application and has confirmed that they object to the proposals due to the negative impact of the development upon the trees which are subject to a tree preservation order.”
A total of 21 residents objected to the proposal and no comments of supported were submitted.
One objector said: “This a very busy road and traffic regularly backs up onto the A1. To create access onto this road could be dangerous.
“When a car is leaving the A1 on the slip road there is a blind corner, this would make it extremely dangerous if traffic were joining the road via the access that has been proposed.”
