Accord MAT Welcomes South Ossett Infants Academy with celebratory ice cream
Staff and pupils celebrated with ice cream on the playground, which coincided with an educational visit from Strutt Farm.
Established in 2016, Accord MAT is a Wakefield-based trust which includes Horbury Academy, Ossett Academy, Accord Sixth Form College, Horbury Primary Academy and Middlestown Primary Academy.
South Ossett Infants Academy is a small infant school in Ossett, which serves approximately 90 pupils in Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1.
Accord MAT have provided targeted support to South Ossett Infants Academy as part of a Trust Partnership Agreement for approximately two years. In early 2024, the South Ossett Infants Academy team decided to formally join the Trust.
Rachael Walker, Chair of Governors at South Ossett Infants Academy, said: “I am delighted that we will become part of Accord MAT. The Trust respect and share our school vision and values, and joining the team will allow access to funding, facilities, staff networks and subject specialists which mean we can keep increasing the quality of our provision for the benefit of current and future children.”
Alan Warboys, Chief Executive Officer of Accord MAT, added: “Formalising our partnership with South Ossett Infants was a natural step for us as a Trust, and we feel confident in taking this exciting new step to welcome children, staff, and the school community into the Accord family.”
