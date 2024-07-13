Ackworth couple raise over £20,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice by selling plants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since the 2020 lockdown, Ian and Stella Hall have been raising money for The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract by selling plants outside their Ackworth home.

The couple began the initiative after a fundraising event for which they had been preparing plants was cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ian said: “We just thought: we’ve got these plants, we might as well do something with them.

"So we left a selection of spring bulbs on a table outside our house and said people could take some if they left a donation for The Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Stella added: “Everyone was desperate to do some gardening because they were at home and the weather was lovely, but all the garden centres were closed.

"But our garden centre, at the front of our house, was open 24/7!”

The success of this enterprise hugely exceeded their expectations. They managed to raise around £5,000 in their first year of selling.

“We were amazed by the response,” Ian said.

“So we decided to continue with it, even after lockdown ended.”

The couple, who have been together 30 years, have been selling plants ever since, and have raised over £20,000 for the Hospice, including money they have contributed themselves.

He said: “Everyone in the village has been so supportive and generous with what they give.

“And it’s not just people from Ackworth who have bought from us. When I go out to neighbouring areas, people come up to me and say, ‘You’re the man with the plants!’”

Ian said: “The Hospice is very dear to us, and it looked after our friend ever so well. It’s always been tremendous in the way it has looked after people in the community.”

Sharon Batty, from the hospice, said: “Stella and Ian have shown fantastic community spirit, as well as great initiative, with their fundraising. During the lockdowns, seeing their generous donations come through, and keep coming through, was a lovely boost to our spirits.

“We’re so grateful for everything they’ve done and continue to do. We also really appreciate everyone in Ackworth and beyond who has donated to our Hospice as part of Stella and Ian’s plant sales.”