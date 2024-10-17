Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ackworth couple celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary say the key to a long marriage is tolerance and keeping a deaf ear!

Allan and Ann Edwards are celebrating six decades of marriage today (October 17), having married in 1964.

Ann, who lived on Westfield Grove, worked in the pharmacy at Pontefract Hospital while Allan, who lived on Hillside Road, worked at Norman W Dunn Tarmac Plant on Wakefield Road.

The couple met at Hillside Chapel and were married at St Cuthbert's in High Ackworth.

Remembering their big day, the couple, who are both 83, said everyone went to Doncaster Station to see them off on their honeymoon at the Colonnade Hotel in London – where they had a very memorable incident!

They had a late night call from the hotel manager asking why there was a smell of onions was coming from their room, which was in fact a prank by Allan’s younger brother, Les, who had filled their suitcases up with the strong smelling vegetable.

Allan said he also remembers signing into the hotel as ‘Mr Edwards and wife’.

Back home in Ackworth, the couple settled into married life in a rented house in High Ackworth before moving to Hillside Road in the early 1970s – where they have lived ever since.

Enjoying a few laughs on the beach in Cleethorpes.

They went on to have two children, Rachel and Ian, and have eight grandchildren, Josh, Chris, Jake, Holly, Ellie, Milly, Thomas and Jack.

Ann is known for playing Gala Bingo in Wakefield every week with her friend, Sylvia, and Allan, who is very tech-savvy, is the ultimate train spotter and a DIY enthusiast.

He also bought himself a mobility scooter and can bee seen out and about in the village.

The couple also enjoyed caravanning, travelling around France, Germany and all over the UK mainland with friends and family.

Allan and Ann have lived all their lives in Ackworth.

So, what do the happy couple say is the secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Tolerance,” Allan said. “It’s too easy to walk away.

Ann added: “Keeping mouth shut and keeping a deaf ear!”

But looking at the photo of them on the beach at Cleethorpes, they don’t like to be apart from long and still know how to have a good laugh!