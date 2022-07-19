Ackworth homes scheme rejected by planners

Holly Bank, Ackworth. Google

In refusing the proposals, planning officers said the development was out of character for the area and would have a ‘detrimental impact on the amenities enjoyed by neighbouring residents due to overbearing, dominance and visual intrusion.”

They were also critical of the design and noted that the development would “result in substantial tree loss”.

More than 60 objections were raised by members of the public prior to the application being considered.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One said: “To try and fit eight houses on there is ridiculous.”

Another complained that schools and doctors were already over prescribed due to “copious previous irresponsible building in the village with no increased matching of facilities.”

The objector also said they would prefer the land to be bought by the parish council for the village to be made into a children’s play area.

Another said: “The developer proposes to remove the 60 yard Ackworth Stone Wall on Hardakers Lane which is part of the character of Hardakers Lane and the village and replace it with metal railings which will be totally be out of character.”

A resident of Holly Bank said: “We have had many problems with the existing drainage being sometimes unable to cope with demands. Adding further properties without improving the drainage will no doubt exacerbate the problem.”