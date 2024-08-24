Ackworth Pram Fest: 29 past photos of the annual event as folk prepare to dash through the village tomorrow

The event will start at Carr Bridge and ending at the cricket club where there will be stalls, games, rides and live music.
All money raised goes towards the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.
So, with that in mind, we’re taking a look back at a selection of photos from our archive showing the event in years gone by.
See if you can spot anyone you know!
