Can you spot anyone you know from 2015 and 2017.Can you spot anyone you know from 2015 and 2017.
Can you spot anyone you know from 2015 and 2017.

Ackworth Pram Fest: 29 past photos of the annual event as folk prepare to dash through the village tomorrow

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Aug 2024, 19:30 BST
Ackworth’s annual pram fest will be dashing through the village tomorrow to raise money for charity.

The event will start at Carr Bridge and ending at the cricket club where there will be stalls, games, rides and live music.

All money raised goes towards the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

So, with that in mind, we’re taking a look back at a selection of photos from our archive showing the event in years gone by.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

Ackworth Pram Fest

1. 2015

Ackworth Pram Fest Photo: s

Photo Sales
Crowds turned out in force for the race in 2015.

2. Ackworth Pram Fest

Crowds turned out in force for the race in 2015. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ackworth Pram Fest 2015

3. Ackworth Pram Fest 2015

Ackworth Pram Fest 2015 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ackworth Pram Fest 2015

4. Ackworth Pram Fest 2015

Ackworth Pram Fest 2015 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:AckworthPrince of Wales HospicePontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.