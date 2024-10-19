Ackworth PramFest donates £18k to The Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
The Prince of Wales Hospice has received a generous donation of more than £18,000 from the Ackworth PramFest, a popular charity event organised by dedicated volunteers from the local community.

This year’s PramFest saw 18 teams take part in the two-mile pram race, with around 2,000 people attending on the day.

Each team raced their pram through the streets of Ackworth, stopping at local pubs, before finishing at Ackworth Cricket Club, where there were stalls, games, rides, and live music.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was a team from Velway Projects & Maintenance, who ran the race dressed as WWE wrestlers.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was a team from Velway Projects & Maintenance, who ran the race dressed as WWE wrestlers.

Their creative and energetic participation raised an impressive £1,285 through sponsorships, and they also won the coveted Best Pram Award for their inventive entry.

A cheque presentation was held at the hospice with members of the Ackworth PramFest committee, where, in addition to this year’s donation, an astounding total of £94,618 raised since 2015 was also recognised.

Michelle Grainger, from the organisers of Ackworth Race Group, said: “We cannot thank everyone involved enough for their continued support.

"Each year the event has grown, brought the village together, and raised large amounts of funds for local charities. I am proud to be a part of such a hardworking and dedicated team.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has received a generous donation of over£18,000 from the Ackworth PramFest,

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said:”The generosity we’ve seen from the local community is truly outstanding.

“Over the years, this event has not only raised significant funds, but has also strengthened the bond between the hospice and the people we serve.

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

