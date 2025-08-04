Action-packed gala at the National Coal Mining Museum to celebrate Yorkshire Day

There were brass bands, interactive storytelling, themed crafts, and thrilling performances including Professor Jon’s Flea Circus, Barnard and Jones’s variety show, and sports skills sessions with Wakefield Trinity and Barnsley FC.

From traditional fairground games to activities like hobby horse racing, our event was packed with fun, pride, and heritage.

Take a look at these photos from the event!

1 . Yorkshire Day A grand gala family fun extravaganza in t' proper Yorkshire way. Photo: Roy Henstock

2 . Brass Brass band music filled the air over the three-day event. Photo: Roy Henstock

3 . All play There were lots of sports demos and skills training. Photo: Roy Henstock