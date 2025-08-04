Action-packed gala at the National Coal Mining Museum to celebrate Yorkshire Day

There were brass bands, interactive storytelling, themed crafts, and thrilling performances including Professor Jon’s Flea Circus, Barnard and Jones’s variety show, and sports skills sessions with Wakefield Trinity and Barnsley FC.
From traditional fairground games to activities like hobby horse racing, our event was packed with fun, pride, and heritage.
Take a look at these photos from the event!
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.