Action-packed gala at the National Coal Mining Museum to celebrate Yorkshire Day

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
An action-packed three-day gala inspired by the vibrant Miners’ Welfare traditions brought families together for Yorkshire Day at the National Coal Mining Museum.

There were brass bands, interactive storytelling, themed crafts, and thrilling performances including Professor Jon’s Flea Circus, Barnard and Jones’s variety show, and sports skills sessions with Wakefield Trinity and Barnsley FC.

From traditional fairground games to activities like hobby horse racing, our event was packed with fun, pride, and heritage.

Take a look at these photos from the event!

A grand gala family fun extravaganza in t’ proper Yorkshire way.

A grand gala family fun extravaganza in t’ proper Yorkshire way. Photo: Roy Henstock

Brass band music filled the air over the three-day event.

Brass band music filled the air over the three-day event. Photo: Roy Henstock

There were lots of sports demos and skills training.

There were lots of sports demos and skills training. Photo: Roy Henstock

Visitors were amazed and entertained by Professor Jon’s Flea Circus.

Visitors were amazed and entertained by Professor Jon’s Flea Circus. Photo: Roy Henstock

