Action plan to end council ‘blame culture’ following care home failings

Wakefield Council plans to end a ‘blame culture’ among officers and staff after failings which led to a care home for dementia patients being shut.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors are also expected to agree to make a formal apology to residents, their families, and staff affected by the closure of Hazel Garth, in Knottingley.

Six residents were given just 24 hours to leave when the Labour-run authority temporarily shut the facility in May. One died 16 days after being moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A damning review of the incident, published last month, said the closure “was not justified” and “should not have happened in the way it did.”

Six residents were given just 24 hours to leave when the Labour-run authority temporarily shut the facility in May. One died 16 days after being moved.

The report, which was carried out by Janet Waggott, a former chief executive of Selby District Council, also called for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents and their families.

The council’s cabinet members have been asked to adopt an action plan based on recommendations made by Ms Waggott to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Extensive changes to the council’s governance and decision making processes have been recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls have also made to encourage staff to “call out” inappropriate behaviour.

Senior councillors are also expected to agree to make a formal apology to residents, their families, and staff affected by the closure of Hazel Garth, in Knottingley.

The report author said a “blame culture” within the authority needed to be addressed after staff reported bullying and being fearful of raising concerns.

Ms Waggott said: “This is coupled with a fear of sharing the whole truth when reporting problems to members and officers, things are hidden for fear of reprisal.

“The evidence from this review indicates that this is historic, deep rooted and potentially council-wide concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action plan, to be considered at a meeting on September 17, says: “This will be a central theme in the council’s culture change programme, building trust and confidence to raise concerns.

“Fear of being blamed for raising concerns will be replaced by colleagues feeling psychologically safe to raise concerns leading to more transparency.”

The action plan also includes making changes to the council’s constitution to ensure that “decisions contrary to professional advice should be flagged.”

A report to cabinet members says: “The council’s adult social care service cares for some of the most vulnerable people in our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a central part of the council’s obligations to our communities to provide the highest possible levels of care to everyone who relies on us.

“The council is committed to learning the lessons set out in the independent review into the closure of Hazel Garth care home so that a decision like it can never happen again.”

The council has already apologised for the failings.

In August, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I’m deeply sorry to the residents, their families and our staff at Hazel Garth for the impact this decision had on them.

“I’ve listened to some extremely distressing stories from the families. The extent to which we let them down is starkly set out in the independent report.

“And the seriousness of the failings underlines how this must never be allowed to happen again.”