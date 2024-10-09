Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aer Lingus has launched a new route from Leeds Bradford Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin this week.

Aer Lingus said people “will connect seamlessly to Aer Lingus’ new transatlantic route, which operates directly between Dublin and Nashville four times per week on Aer Lingus’ new state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft”.

The route will also be available from other UK airports including Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Southampton.

Customers will be able to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities prior to leaving the Irish capital.

With Nashville being home to some of the most celebrated music venues and institutions in the world, visitors will be able to explore legendary sites like the Grand Ole Opry, which has been hosting performances since 1925, or take a stroll down Music Row, where the city’s heart beats in the form of recording studios and publishing houses.

Beyond its musical heritage, Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with a metro population of 2.4 million people.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, said: "We are thrilled to add Nashville to our expanding North American network, offering Irish customers direct access into one of the most exciting and culturally rich cities in the United States.

"The connection between Irish and American country music runs deep and Nashville’s iconic status as the capital of country music makes it a dream destination for music lovers. Its fast-growing fashion, finance, healthcare and automotive industries also offer plenty of opportunities for business travellers."

Customers flying with Aer Lingus to Nashville or any other North American destination via connection through Dublin can avail of Dublin Airport’s US Pre-Clearance facility.

The service allows customers to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities, meaning you’re effectively on US soil once you're cleared.

The new route will start on April 12, 2025, with four flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flights start from £599 return including taxes and charges. are now on sale.