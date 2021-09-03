Afghan families offered safety across the Wakefield district

There has been an overwhelming level of support and generosity.

The Wakefield district is offering safe homes to Afghan workers, qualifying under the Government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and ensuring that the families are being well catered for and the support they need is in place.

Despite great personal risk to themselves, these people have supported British efforts in Afghanistan, including working as interpreters for the UK’s armed forces or by helping to implement UK government policy in other ways.

Now more than ever they face a serious threat to their lives from armed insurgents in Afghanistan, as NATO forces have completed their withdrawal.

The Government has recently announced a wider Afghan refugee scheme – the Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme – aimed at providing protection for vulnerable people fleeing Afghanistan.

Further details are awaited and a decision on commitment to that scheme is still to be made, but the Government ‘Operation Warm Welcome’ plans are developing quickly, and further announcements are expected shortly.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “My thoughts are with the Afghan people as they face great uncertainty, fear and upheaval in their lives at this time.

“This council is committed to supporting the most vulnerable and those in need and we have a strong history in our district of welcoming vulnerable and persecuted refugees. This has been demonstrated by the many people and organisations who have already been in touch to ask how they can help, donate and provide support – thank you.

“We have already resettled some families and will continue to work with Migration Yorkshire and the Home Office to provide help to those in need.

“If people still want to show their support, we would encourage them to make a financial donation to national charities involved in refugee resettlement.”

The families that have been permanently settled in West Yorkshire are receiving support to help them to integrate and live independently, including English lessons, where required, school places and routes to employment that will make use of the professional skills they bring.