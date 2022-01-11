After 45 years, the owners of the Beuley Cafe in Newmillerdam, Wakefield are retiring.

Stan and Jenniffer Holey are retiring from business after 45 years. Pic. Scott Merrylees.

After more than 45 years of serving up home cooked food to customers, Stan and Jenniffer Holey have decided to retire.

Stan said: “I celebrated my 90th birthday on January 3.

“We’ve loved every minute of running the cafe but it is time we retired and had a rest.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son Richard who has worked with his parents at the cafe since leaving school has taken over the reins with the support of his wife Gayle.

Stan and Jenniffer came to the cafe in 1975 with two-year-old Richard.

The young family moved into the spacious upstairs flat with its spectacular view of the dam and extended it to be double the size of the original property.

Stan said: “The building once housed a school and was a butcher’s shop before being turned into a cafe.”

He added: “We were running a petrol station in Doncaster and the chance to buy the business came up.”

He said he’d tried to retire more than ten years ago but couldn’t keep away.

The rest of the family all think it’s what’s kept him young.

Even in the past year he has been up ladders painting.

Stan said: “We have a great team working at the cafe and we’re so pleased that Richard is staying on and taking over.

“I did some of the cooking - bacon sandwiches a speciality - and Jenniffer was front of house, talking to the customers.”

Jenniffer said: “I’ve loved working here and have made many friends - even though we’ve retired we’ll still come down and have a chat.”

Richard said their hard work at the cafe has given them a good life.

“They took holidays and travelled the world along with enjoying a hectic social life.