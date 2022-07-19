The new cycle route was officially opened by Counc Denise Jeffery, Counc Usman Ali and MP for Hemsworh, Jon Trickett.

The 900m path runs along the side of old Barnsley canal from Montague Street to Oakenshaw Lane.

It was first proposed in 2018 but work was delayed due to the pandemic.Members of Wakefield Cycling Forum, Friends of Walton Colliery and volunteers at Agbrigg and Belle Vue Community Association joined the Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Densie Jeffery and Hemsworth MP for Jon Trickett for the opening ceremony.

Coun Jeffery said: “We’re here today to show that we’ve opened the footpath.

“The Cycling Forum has been absolutely amazing. They’ve campaigned to get this footpath open so they can have a through route.

“It has taken us quite some time to open the route but it has been worth it, it has made a difference to this community.”

MP for Hemsworth, Jon Trickett, the route was a healthy and fabulous way of celebrating our area.

He said: " We live in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside. It is great to be able to get from one place to another not necessarily by car or busy roads.

“Paths, footways and cycleways are great ways to get out in the countryside, either on a Sunday morning or if you work in one place and live in another."

Peter Hirst, is a director of Agbrigg and Belle Vue Community Association.

He said the association had worked with Wakefield District Cycle Forum to get a neglected path upgraded.

He said: “For many years it has been overgrown but now it is accessible to all, not just cyclists but people with pushchairs and those in disability scooters.

"It is a direct link from Aggbrigg, a very busy area, into the countryside."

Sandra Kinkead, a member of Walton Cycle Forum, said the path would be a safe place for cyclists.