Airedale Baby and Children's Bank get £100 donation from Castleford and District Naval Association

Members of Castleford and District Naval Association have presented a cheque for £100 to Airedale Baby and Children’s Bank to help families in need.

The bank, set up and run by Tracey Allen and Melanie Jackson, supply pre-loved clothing, shoes, toys, games, books and bedding to local families with children under 16.

Gary Day Chairman of Castleford and District Naval Association, said: “Our association donate several times during the year to a local charity/organisation.

"Our members believe Airedale Baby and Children’s Bank are very deserving of our donation as they carry out great work helping young families in our area”.

Anyone wishing to help out the bank, on Stansfield Road, Airedale, can contact Tracey or Melanie on 07561 499019.