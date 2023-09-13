Watch more videos on Shots!

Heidi Spedding, from Wakefield, first joined the supermarket in August 1998 as a store assistant at the Wakefield store.

During her time at Aldi she has worked across several stores, including Wakefield, Batley, Beeston and Holbeck, before joining the Pontefract store in 2016 where she is now a store manager.

Heidi Spedding has celebrated her 25 year work anniversary at Aldi.

From taking part in fundraising events for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust, including a 10km run and a charity bake sales, to supporting fellow colleagues, Heidi is an integral part of Aldi’s Pontefract team.

A well-known face amongst colleagues and customers alike, Heidi has seen Aldi continue to grow and invest in the community over the years, with the supermarket last year becoming the fourth largest in the UK.

Commenting on her time at Aldi, Heidi said: “I remember when I first started at Aldi there were only four of us in the store team and now we are a team of 40.

"Not only this, but the till screens were in black and white, and we had to remember all the prices of the products!

“Aldi has grown so much over the years, and I’ve loved being part of all the changes and its success.”

When asked what the one Aldi product she couldn’t live without was, Heidi said: “It has to be the Aldi ribeye steak. It really can’t be beaten and it is the best I’ve tried from any supermarket.”

Adam Ward, regional managing director, at Aldi UK said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all of our colleagues and take great pride in celebrating their achievements.

“Colleagues like Heidi have played a key part in our growth and success, and I would like to thank her for her contributions.

“Our colleagues allow us to connect with wider communities and continue to provide the high-quality service that customers keep coming back for.”