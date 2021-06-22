Would you like to see another Aldi in Wakefield?

Aldi Wakefield: 13 sites you think Aldi should open a new supermarket in Wakefield

Would you like to see another Aldi in the city?

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:54 am

The bargain supermarket chain has announced it's on the lookout for 20 new store locations in West Yorkshire, including four in the Wakefield district.So, we asked you where in the city would be a good place for a new Aldi to open and your suggestions flooded in. Here are just 13 of them:

1. Ings Road

The retail park on Ings Road was suggested.

2. Horbury

Would you welcome an Aldi store in Horbury?

3. Speedibake

Where Speedibake stood, before the huge fire that destroyed the building in February 2020, was suggested as a good site for an Aldi.

4. The Ridings

Opening an Aldi on at The Ridings Shopping Centre was another suggestion.

