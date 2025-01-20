All aboard! Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society bring their annual exhibition back for 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
Pontefract’s annual celebration of model railways is back for another year.

The Normanton and Pontefract RMS will be holding their exhibition this weekend, at Pontefract Racecourse – from 10am-5pm on Saturday ,January 25 and 10am-4.30pm on Sunday, January 26.

Admission is £10 adults and accompanied children (under 16) free.

There will be 17 layouts in various gauges from O to N will be on display with some making their exhibition debuts.

The Normanton and Pontefract RMS a reloading their annual model railway exhibition next weekend at Pontefract Racecourse.The Normanton and Pontefract RMS a reloading their annual model railway exhibition next weekend at Pontefract Racecourse.
Full trade support will be available.

Richard Scott, Exhibition Manager. said: “The society has gathered together some of the finest modellers and their layouts for you to view this weekend at our new venue Pontefract Racecourse.

"We have seen a great resurgence in the hobby over the last few years, it can be quite awe inspiring to see the work that goes into making a model railway layout, so if you have an hour or two spare please pop along.

"We look forward to seeing everyone at the show.”

