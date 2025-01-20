All aboard! Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society bring their annual exhibition back for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pontefract’s annual celebration of model railways is back for another year.

The Normanton and Pontefract RMS will be holding their exhibition this weekend, at Pontefract Racecourse – from 10am-5pm on Saturday ,January 25 and 10am-4.30pm on Sunday, January 26.

Admission is £10 adults and accompanied children (under 16) free.

There will be 17 layouts in various gauges from O to N will be on display with some making their exhibition debuts.

Full trade support will be available.

Richard Scott, Exhibition Manager. said: “The society has gathered together some of the finest modellers and their layouts for you to view this weekend at our new venue Pontefract Racecourse.

"We have seen a great resurgence in the hobby over the last few years, it can be quite awe inspiring to see the work that goes into making a model railway layout, so if you have an hour or two spare please pop along.

"We look forward to seeing everyone at the show.”