All Jack's stores to be scrapped, Tesco confirms

Seven of the 13 shops will close permanently, but the remainder will become large Tesco superstores, including Wakefield's on Westgate Retail Park.

Tesco launched Jacks in 2018 to compete with the other larger discount stories, Aldi and Lidl.

Jack's was named after Tesco founder, Sir Jack Cohen.

Jason Tarry, chief executive of Tesco UK and Ireland, said: "We have learnt a huge amount from Jack's and this has helped Tesco become more competitive, more efficient and strengthened our value proposition, including through the launch of Aldi price match.

"In turn, this has enabled us to consistently attract new customers to Tesco from our competitors over the last two years and we know they increasingly recognise the value they can find at Tesco," he added.

Tesco opened the Jack's store in Wakefield in the summer of 2019 in the old Toys 'R' Us store.

Jack's stores sold 2,600 products with 1,800 branded as "Jack's".

The sites which will be transferred to large Tesco stores are in Chatteris, Immingham, Edgehill, Rubery, Sheffield and Wakefield.

The seven sites which will be closed are in Hull, St Helen's, Walton, Castle Bromwich, Middlewich, Barnsley and Liverpool North.