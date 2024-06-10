WHEELFEST 2024WHEELFEST 2024
All revved up and ready to go: Pontefract's Wheelfest motors back into town - take a look at these super snaps

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:00 BST
The car meeting with a difference was back in Pontefract at the weekend for Wheelfest 2024.

Cars, bikes and trucks of all shapes and sizes wheeled in to delight motor enthusiasts, visitors and residents alike as the popular vehicle festival came to town.

WheelFest 2024, which took place on Saturday, featured vintage, classic, American, performance, custom, emergency vehicles, bikes, scooters and agricultural vehicles and even model railways.

There was also a pop up stage with entertainment all day, kids rides and stalls selling a variety of goods.

As the event was two days after the 80th Anniversary of D Day, Ropergate was also animated as a 1940s zone with exhibits and entertainment.

This event is run by volunteers from Pontefract Civic Society, a charity, with the permission and partnership of Wakefield Council.

Take a look at these super pictures from the day!

WheelFest is a car meeting with a difference!

1. Wheelfest 2024

WheelFest is a car meeting with a difference! Photo: Scott Merrylees

There was everything on show, from vintage, classic, American, performance to custom, emergency vehicles, and agricultural.

2. Wheelfest 2024

There was everything on show, from vintage, classic, American, performance to custom, emergency vehicles, and agricultural. Photo: Scott Merrylees

People flocked to this year's event in Pontefract.

3. Wheelfest 2024

People flocked to this year's event in Pontefract. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event is run by volunteers from Pontefract Civic Society.

4. Wheelfest 2024

The event is run by volunteers from Pontefract Civic Society. Photo: Scott Merrylees

