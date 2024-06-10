All revved up and ready to go: Pontefract's Wheelfest motors back into town - take a look at these super snaps

Cars, bikes and trucks of all shapes and sizes wheeled in to delight motor enthusiasts, visitors and residents alike as the popular vehicle festival came to town.

WheelFest 2024, which took place on Saturday, featured vintage, classic, American, performance, custom, emergency vehicles, bikes, scooters and agricultural vehicles and even model railways.

There was also a pop up stage with entertainment all day, kids rides and stalls selling a variety of goods.

As the event was two days after the 80th Anniversary of D Day, Ropergate was also animated as a 1940s zone with exhibits and entertainment.

This event is run by volunteers from Pontefract Civic Society, a charity, with the permission and partnership of Wakefield Council.

Take a look at these super pictures from the day!

