Allerton Bywater Community Centre up for sale at auction with guide price of £80,000

Allerton Bywater Community Centre is set to go under the hammer at an auction next week.

The facility was earmarked for closure by Leeds City Council in 2020 due to under-use and escalating running costs.

The property will be included in this month’s online property auction held by auctioneer Pugh, part of Eddisons, on Thursday, February 26 and has been given an £80,000 guide price.

The 2,000 sq ft former community centre, on Leeds Road, is situated on a quarter of an acre site and auctioneers say it could be suitable for change of use.

Will Thompson, of Pugh, said: “The property is in a really good location in the village, in a largely residential area, with amenities like schools and restaurants nearby, and with open fields on one side.

“It’s also within easy reach of Castleford, which is just two miles away, and of course Leeds is on the doorstep too, so there are a range of different uses the community centre could be put to and there is scope for redevelopment too, although of course any buyer would have to secure the relevant consent for their plans.

“It would be good to see the property get a new lease of life in the hands of an imaginative new owner, generating much-needed funds for the council at auction, as well as potentially creating new jobs and opportunities for local people.”

The property will be available in the Pugh online auction, with bidding opening on Wednesday, February 25 and closing the next day. For more details, viewing arrangements and bidding information, visit www.pugh-auctions.com