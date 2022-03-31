Allied Glass supports Kellingley Community Hub foodbank with generous staff donations

Staff from Allied Glass in Knottingley with the collection of food for Kellingley Community Hub's foodbank

And, after just a few weeks they were able to make a substantial donation.

Tim Kaye, Allied’s factory manager in Knottingley, says: “We know how vital the work that Kellingley Community Hub is doing to ensure that local families have food in their cupboards. Because foodbanks are 100 per cent volunteer based, we really wanted to do something to show our appreciation and to recognise the work that they do.”

The company has a deep-rooted connection with the local communities, with staff members regularly dedicating time to support initiatives local to their manufacturing sites.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Green, of Kellingley Community Hub says: “I strongly believe that no-one should go hungry. We are incredibly grateful to the team at Allied Knottingley for making this fantastic donation as we will be able to support even more people in the local community.”