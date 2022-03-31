Allied Glass supports Kellingley Community Hub foodbank with generous staff donations
Staff at the Knottingley-based site of Allied Glass have been taking part in a ‘bring a can to work’ scheme for the local foodbank.
And, after just a few weeks they were able to make a substantial donation.
Tim Kaye, Allied’s factory manager in Knottingley, says: “We know how vital the work that Kellingley Community Hub is doing to ensure that local families have food in their cupboards. Because foodbanks are 100 per cent volunteer based, we really wanted to do something to show our appreciation and to recognise the work that they do.”
The company has a deep-rooted connection with the local communities, with staff members regularly dedicating time to support initiatives local to their manufacturing sites.
Paul Green, of Kellingley Community Hub says: “I strongly believe that no-one should go hungry. We are incredibly grateful to the team at Allied Knottingley for making this fantastic donation as we will be able to support even more people in the local community.”
The team will continue its efforts working closely with Kellingley Community Hub. Their most recent drive is for employees to donate Easter eggs to be handed out to local children.