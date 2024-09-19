Altofts man cycles length of Britain for local charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Altofts man Paul Manship has endured a nine-day cycle ride from Lands End to John O’Groats to raise money for SNAPS, a local charity serving children with special needs and their families.

Ride Across Britain covers over 980 miles and a 55,000 foot climb, including some of the UK’s most scenic landscapes. It’s known for being extremely tough, with 20% of this year’s participants having to drop out, and 33% not managing to complete every stage within the cutoff.

Paul’s motivation was his friend’s son Phoenix, who was born 10 weeks premature and has cerebral palsy. Through the dedication of SNAPS, Phoenix has made remarkable strides in his journey towards a brighter future, and together with Phoenix’s Dad Ben, Paul is keen to ensure the charity continues to receive the vital support it needs.

Paul said: “This journey was about celebrating the resilience of children, families and communities. Phoenix is an inspiration and has taught me a lot about mental fortitude. At one point I was part man, part sports bandage, but thinking about him helped me realise that battling the elements, camping cheek-by-jowl with other riders and physical fatigue was nothing in comparison to the challenges he faces daily.”

Paul and Ben are aiming to raise £15,000 – you can donate at snapsyorkshire.org/donate/