Alverthorpe Juniors u9s football team take part in fundraising litter pick

It was all hands on deck for Alverthorpe Juniors u9s as they took to the streets to clean up.

The team of players, coaches and parents, gave up their time to take part in a tonne sack challenge to raise money for their new kits for the coming season and extra funds for the team.

Children walked around Flanshaw and Alverthorpe picking up litter, filling a tonne sack to the top!

Alverthorpe Juniors is a chartered standard grassroots football club based with a variety of age groups starting from three years upwards.

New players of all abilities are always welcome.