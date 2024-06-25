Alverthorpe Juniors u9s football team take part in fundraising litter pick

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It was all hands on deck for Alverthorpe Juniors u9s as they took to the streets to clean up.

The team of players, coaches and parents, gave up their time to take part in a tonne sack challenge to raise money for their new kits for the coming season and extra funds for the team.

Children walked around Flanshaw and Alverthorpe picking up litter, filling a tonne sack to the top!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alverthorpe Juniors is a chartered standard grassroots football club based with a variety of age groups starting from three years upwards.

New players of all abilities are always welcome.

To find out more about the team’s fundraising or joining, visit their Facebook page here.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.