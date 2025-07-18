Amateur horse rider from Pontefract qualifies for prestigious Horse of the Year Show

An amateur horse rider from Pontefract has qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) that will take place in Birmingham later this year.

Katie Bloomer and her horse, Limited Edition at Moorside, otherwise known as Bailey, attended the SEIB Insurance Brokers ‘Search for a Star’ qualifier on July 6 at Greenlands Arena in Carlisle.

The pair competed in, and won, the Show Hunter class, judged by Richard Ramsay and Michaela Bowling, to earn their Horse of the Year Show qualification.

Nail technician Katie hadn’t ridden a horse in ten years before buying Shire/Thoroughbred Cross Bailey last year, making her qualification even more special.

She said: "I am chuffed and shocked at this! Bailey went so well and was foot perfect for the ride judge.

"Before buying Bailey I hadn't ridden for 10 years, he is as safe as houses and I bought him to have some fun hacking out!”

Katie was inspired to enter the show by another hore riding friend of hers.

She continued: "A friend of mine is in to showing and said we had to have a go.

"I came along to Search for a Star as it looked as though it would be like with like - all amateur riders on a level playing field.

"Hopefully we might now be able to use it as a springboard in showing.

“We've got a great team at our yard at home and we've had plenty of support in getting this far!"

The SEIB ‘Search for a Star’ first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show.

SEIB ‘Search for a Star’ organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: "Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time.

"Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can."

The Horse of the Year Show will take place at the NEC in Birmingham from October 8 to October 12.