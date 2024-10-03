A very happy anniversary to Ken and Annette Walker.

A couple from Walton are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today.

Ken and Annette Walker (nee Coleflax) were married on October 3 1964 at St James’ Church in Kettlethorpe.

After saying their vows in front of family and friends, the happy couple honeymooned in Blackpool.

They went on to have two children, Robert and Sharon, four grandchildren, Becky, Jack, Morgan and Matt, and four great-grandchildren, Harrison, Isaac, Jacob and Eden.

Sharon said: “They are amazing parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and are dearly loved by all of their family and friends.”

Happy anniversary, Ken and Annette!