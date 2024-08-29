Amazon in Wakefield throws annual summer bash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teammates from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield partied on site at this year’s mid-year thank you from Amazon for their work delivering for customers around the UK.

Fun fair rides, pony petting and face painting formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.

Zeeshan Aftab works at Amazon in Wakefield and attended the summer party. He said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Wakefield. Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, while having have some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”