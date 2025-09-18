Amended village shop and flats scheme approved by councillors

Councillors have given the go-ahead for flats and a shop to be built in a Wakefield village after previous plans were rejected over road safety concerns.

Wakefield Council approved the proposal to convert derelict buildings in Wrenthorpe into nine apartments and a ground floor retail unit.

The authority’s planning committee rejected an application to build 11 homes and two shops at the site site two years ago after more than 100 residents objected.

A planning inspector upheld the council’s decision on the grounds that there were insufficient parking spaces available to serve the development.

A scaled down application was then submitted which included demolishing empty terraced houses to build a car park.

The latest application received seven objections, including two from local councillors Brendan Fraser and Charlie Keith.

Planning officer Nia Thomas told a meeting on Thursday (September 18): “Since resubmission, the applicant has made significant amendments to the scheme.

“The number of residential and retail units have been reduced and 12 car parking spaces have now been provided.

“The planning department did not raise any concerns about the principle of development, the access to the site or any other material planning consideration.

“Officers’ opinion is that this scheme provides adequate parking provision.”

Councillors were also told that the authority’s highways department no longer objected to the development.

Wrenthorpe resident John Scholey, who lives close to the site, told the meeting: “Nothing would give me greater satisfaction than to see the site redeveloped.

“However, any development must be sympathetic to its surroundings and enhance the village.

“While I understand the developer must achieve a viable return on investment, this should not be at the expense of the views, needs and quality of life of local residents.”

Mr Scholey added: “Unfortunately, the revised plans, in some ways, make matters worse.

“Although onsite parking is increased it will only lead to more traffic at a steep, narrow access point.

“Wrenthopre Road is already plagued with serious on-street parking problems, with buses, fire engines, bin lorries and other large vehicles frequently struggling to get through.

“I am deeply concerned about pedestrian safety.

“This site lies on the main walking route used daily by parents and children travelling to the nearby schools and nursery.”

Alistair Flatman, a planning consultant speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the new plans had been prepared to address concerns raised by the local authority and planning inspector.

“This is a previously developed site in a sustainable location. National and local planning policies are supportive of such development.”

Councillors voted in favour of the scheme by a majority of five to two.