American barbecue diner in Horbury given planning boost

The Malt House on Horbury Road has been closed for several months with plans to transform the building into a Hickory's Smokehouse, and create 100 jobs.

Planners at Wakefield Council has approved minor changes to the site, which is just yards from the M1, which includes extra kitchen space, a new smoke room to the rear and a new undercover outdoor seating area to the front.

The former Marstons-owned pub was shut at the end of October last year after being snapped up by Hickory's Smokehouse.

The old Malt House shut last year.

The company has several chain restaurants across Britain, serving up 'Deep South' American cuisine, including steak and ribs.

One work is completed, the former pub will house up to 150 guests.

Speaking in November last year, Hickory’s Smokehouse founder Neil McDonnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching in West Yorkshire and are really looking forward to meeting with local people and getting to know the neighbourhood.

"Wakefield has been on our wish-list of locations for some time now but as always it was really important to find the right site, so we are delighted to have acquired the Malt House."

How Hickory's will look.