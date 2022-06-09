Amy is hosting Sharlston music festival in memory of her best friend who died suddenly

Fin-Fest 2022 will be held at The White Horse pub, Sharlston in August - and the family-friendly event will raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The event was first launched last year by Amy Bromley, in tribute to her best friend Richard Finean who died suddenly in 2019.

Richard, who lived in Barnsley and worked at Cedar Court Hotel in Wakefield, had previously suffered a heart attack in 2018, which required two stents to be fitted.

Amy Bromley who is holding a festival in Sharlston in aid of BHF

Just six months after his heart attack, Richard had a sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep – and sadly there was nothing that could be done to save him.

Amy, aged 37, said: “I remember getting a call to tell me the news and I was in complete disbelief.

“I knew Richard for 16 years – I’m a single parent and he practically helped me raise my son, Mason. Mason really looked up to him and we would go on holidays together.

“Richard was hilarious, too – he would walk into a room and instantly he would be everyone’s best friend. Nobody would have a bad word to say about him.

Richard Finean, Amy Bromley and her son Mason

“It was just so sad that I never got the chance to say goodbye.”

To cope with her grief, Amy threw herself into fundraising for the BHF. She began by taking part in a fun run at Harewood House before selling football cards to raise further funds.

Soon, the idea came for Amy to launch a music festival in Richard’s memory. She single-handedly developed Fin-Fest – a night of live music, food and drink at The White Horse.

Last year’s event attracted around 200 people and raised around £2,000 for the BHF.

Encouraged by the response, Amy decided she would turn the festival into an annual event – and is now busy organising Fin-Fest 2022, which will be held on Saturday August 13.

“I want this year’s festival to be even bigger and better,” added Amy, who works as a clinical facilitator for the NHS.

“I organise everything on my own and don’t have a team around me, so it is a big job. But I really enjoy the challenge and just want to put on the best possible event. I have also had huge support from businesses around Hemsworth who have helped me raise money – I couldn’t do it without them.

“Knowing that the festival will raise funds towards the BHF’s research is what helps to encourage me. I know Richard would be really proud.”

Fin-Fest 2022 will see performances from local singers and bands, and will feature food stalls and an outdoor bar.

There will also be fairground rides, festival hair and makeup, and look-a-like characters from Mrs Brown’s Boys, Frozen and Spiderman.

Representatives from the BHF will also be on hand to provide CPR demonstrations during the day – meaning festivalgoers will also be able to learn the skills to save a life in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Gates will open at 1.30pm, with the festival closing at 10.30pm.

This year’s event has been sponsored by Chris Storer from JC Solutions, who has provided a substantial donation.

Money raised by Fin-Fest will help the BHF fund life saving research into conditions like heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia, and their risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Tickets for Fin-Fest 2022 are available here. To find out more about the event, search for Fin-Fest on Facebook.

The festival is also in need of more sponsors. Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Amy at [email protected]