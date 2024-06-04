'An amazing player, amazing man and a true angel sent to walk among us': Express readers leave tributes to Rob Burrow

Tributes have been pouring in from the people who knew him and people who were inspired by a man who fought so hard to raise awareness to MND.

Following his death after an almost five year battle with motor neurone disease, Rob Burrow leaves a legacy of courage and inspiration to millions of people around the world.

It was announced on Sunday that Pontefract’s Rob and Leeds Rhinos legend had sadly passed away at Pinderfields Hospital with his family by his side.

We asked for your tributes to Rob:

Tributes have been left at Headingley.

Richard McNichols: “RIP Rob Burrow CBE MBE. It’s not about whose the best team, who Is at Wembley, who is the best player. It’s about Lindsey, Maya, Macy and Jackson, It’s about all the Leeds Rhinos staff and former team mates, it’s about the club that achieved so much under Kevin Sinfield’s captaincy, it’s about the Leeds Rhinos supporters and of course it’s about Rob Burrow CBE. MBE. May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. One of the reasons this sport the toughest in the world is the best sport on the planet is how we come together when devastating news like this happens. From all the fans at Wakefield Trinity I think we all knew this day would happen but we all shed a tear for Lindsay and the kids.”

Dutchy Holland: “We use the word legend far too much but never has it better described someone as well as Rob. An absolute warrior on the pitch who tormented opponents and even more so when faced with a very difficult set of circumstances off it. The world has lost someone very special but what a legacy to leave behind and what an inspiration to so many. Your suffering has now stopped but your name will always live on! Ian (Wakey fan).”

Mandy Stirling-Scholes: “His brave wife kept to her wedding vows in sickness and in health. So sad. R.I.P Rob, fly high, shine bright, you put a good fight up with courage and determination. Thinking of your wife and children, your parents and family also your true friend Kev Sinfield. Gone but will never be forgotten LEGENDS you and Kev, sleep peacefully free from pain.”

Vicky Brian: “Heartbreaking news. Love to his mum, dad, Lindsey and his children, Maya, Macy and Jackson. Sending love to all his team mates especially his amazing friend Kev Sinfield. Rob was an amazing player and will live on in the world of super league forever. Rest in paradise #pocketrocket."

Kay Smith: “Many memories of watching an absolute amazing rugby player. An inspiration to so many on and off the pitch. A true gentleman to the end. My love strength and hugs go out to his family and friends. A hero through and through.”

Dawn Hartley Walker: “Not only Rob but his whole family have been an inspiration, they must feel broken, but I hope in some small way they are comforted by the outpouring of love shown to them after their very sad loss. RIP Rob.”

Chris Skevington: “Legend of rugby league and going to be missed by so many.”

Michael Brien: “Rest in peace Rob. Thank you for your wonderful rugby. My heart goes out to Lindsey and family to Kevin and everyone at Leeds Rhinos.”

Monica M Ross: “A true inspiration. A very sad day for rugby league.”

Jill Gates: “He was our little pocket rocket, with a heart as big as a lion, always had that smile and a wink of the eye to the end, sleep tight, Rob.”

Claire Firth: Courageous…There isn't a word good enough to describe this man's courage throughout his illness. What an inspiration.”

Caroline Wright: “Rob Burrow was a legend, a true warrior, an inspiration to everyone he will never be forgotten and always in everyone's hearts and very sadly missed by all. Condolences to Rob’s family and to Kev and his friends.”

Lorraine Ramsden: “Little superstar. To lose a man like that being a club supporter is secondary, we are all rugby league supporters. Rest easy Rob.”

Joanne Lindsay: “Rest in paradise Rob Burrow. Absolute legend. Condolences to all of Rob’s family and friends, especially Kevin Sinfield. Rob, you will be missed but never forgotten. Rest easy now.”

Mick Holland: “An amazing player, amazing man and a true angel sent to walk among us. RIP Rob. Legend, giant,hero.”

Barbara Hughes: “RIP Rob you were a true inspiration. I feel for your family and friends sending strength to them all.”

Paula Longfield: “What a truly amazing man! Rob you fought a great fight, your courage was amazing and you never lost that cheeky twinkle in your eyes. RIP Rob. Your in the hearts of us all.”