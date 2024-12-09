'An Audience with Jane McDonald' coming to Wakefield February 2025 - here's how to get tickets

A special one-off event featuring Wakefield’s very own Jane McDonald will be held next year in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

“In Conversation with Jane McDonald” will see Jane spend an unforgettable evening sharing some of her favourite stories with the audience, with all funds raised from the event supporting Wakefield Hospice.

The first half of the evening will see Jane in conversation with Pat Langham, the former Head of Wakefield Girls High School, .followed by a second half featuring Jane and bestfriend and fellow Gogglebox star Sue Ravey in conversation with esteemed local author Milly Johnson.

The event will take place Wakefield Girls’ High School on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Jane McDonald is heading back to Wakefield for 'An Audience with' event in February next year. (PHOTO Pål Hansen)

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting this fabulous event in February next year, promising to be a night to remember for all involved.

“Jane has been an incredible advocate for Wakefield Hospice for many years, helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the hospice with her involvement in previous events and through the donation and subsequent sale of a range of her beautiful dresses.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Jane, Sue Ravey, Milly Johnson and Pat Langham for their support with this event, to Wakefield Girls’ High School for hosting the evening and to our generous sponsors of the event – Ison Harrison Solicitors.”

Tickets for “’n Audience with Jane McDonald’ are priced at £50 and will go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 9am via the Wakefield Hospice website – www.wakefieldhospice.org or by calling the hospice on 01924 331400.