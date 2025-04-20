An Easter message from the Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling, shares his Easter message for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Easter will be my seventh and final one as Dean of Wakefield: I retire at the end of July.

It has been a huge privilege to serve in this role at the heart of a city I have come to love and among people, both within and beyond the cathedral, whose warmth and kindness have never failed to touch me deeply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will leave with both the hope and the firm belief that the best is yet to come for Wakefield and for its resilient and resourceful people.

The Very Revd Simon Cowling

For Christians as well, Easter is a season both of hope and belief.

Belief that an empty tomb on a Sunday morning in first century Palestine continues to offer hope for a world in which questions and problems are more readily apparent than solutions or answers; belief that this same empty tomb continues to offer the whole of humanity the hope that death can never have the final word.

Belief that the reframing of our reality in the light of the resurrection of Jesus Christ continues to offer hope that the world is not irrevocably set on a destructively downward spiral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those of other faiths or no faith, Easter will bring different emphases: perhaps some time away from work, some time with family, or some time preparing the garden for the warm

months ahead.

But all of us, Christian or otherwise, might like to reflect on some seasonal words of Mahatma Gandhi about Jesus which sum up something important about this season: A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world.

It was a perfect act.

A happy Easter to you all.