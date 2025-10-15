'An end is in sight': Date given for completion of A1 works at Wentbridge Viaduct

Drivers using the A1 at Pontefract are being reassured an end is in sight to long running roadworks – just in time for Christmas.

National Highways revealed today (Wednesday) that its project to repair two bridges at Wentbridge is nearing completion with the northbound A1 returning to two lane running next Friday, October 24.

Currently at single lane running, roadworks will be removed from the northbound carriageway by 6am on October 24 with both lanes open to drivers with temporary narrowed lanes and a 50mph speed limit.

To remove the traffic management the northbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am for three consecutive nights from Tuesday, October 21.

Work to repair Grade II listed Wentbridge viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went, started in February 2023.

The waterproofing and resurfacing scheme was run concurrently with work to repair nearby Wentedge Road bridge which carries the local Wentedge Road over the A1.

National Highways programme delivery manager John Stebbing said: “We’d like to thank drivers and people living in the area for their patience while we have delivered these important and at times complex repairs.”

Wentedge Road bridge reopened last month after extensive work including concrete repairs, refurbishment of the bridge deck and installation of central bridge support, or pier, in the central reservation along the A1.

National Highways revealed today that the viaduct works will also be finishing soon following a mix of different traffic management over the past 34 months – including single lane running, contraflow arrangements and some overnight carriageway closures.

Work on the southbound A1 will continue into December with a lane closure on that carriageway being switched later this month.

To make the change, the southbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am for five nights from Wednesday, October 29 with traffic then running in lane one from 6am on Monday, November 3 until all the roadworks, including the temporary narrowed lanes and 50mph speed limit along the northbound carriageway, are removed before Christmas.

People are being advised that to finish embankment works under Wentedge Road bridge along the southbound A1, National Highways will be installing temporary two-way traffic lights along the bridge which will operate between Monday, November 3 and Monday, December 1.