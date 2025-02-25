The ‘An evening with’ event, held on Wednesday, February 19, was hosted by Wakefield Hospice as fans of Jane came together to help raise tens-of-thousands of pounds for local hospice care.

Taking place at Wakefield Girl’s High School, the event saw Jane, joined on the sofa in the second half by best-friend and fellow Gogglebox star Sue Ravey, sharing some of her favourite stories with hosts for the evening former WGHS headteacher, Pat Langham and renowned author, Milly Johnson.

Guests enjoyed a glass of fizz on entry before finding their seats for an unforgettable event, with a raffle and live auction of two of Jane’s very own donated dresses helping to further boost the funds raised.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice said: “We were overwhelmed (but not surprised!) with how quickly tickets sold for this event; we knew it was going to be a fabulous evening and it certainly didn’t disappoint – providing a night of entertainment, storytelling and memories I’m sure those in the audience will remember forever.

“Jane has been an incredible advocate for Wakefield Hospice for many years, helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the hospice, and we are incredibly grateful to Jane for taking the time out of her busy schedule to be a part of this special one-off event.

“On behalf of Wakefield Hospice, we would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Sue Ravey, Milly Johnson and Pat Langham for their support with this event, to Wakefield Girls’ High School for hosting the evening, to our generous sponsors of the event – Ison Harrison Solicitors, and of course to all those who joined us for a great night of storytelling by Wakefield’s favourite entertainer.”

The fundraising event helped to raise £26,500 for Wakefield Hospice – money which will help to ensure the hospice can continue to be here for local patients and families at a time they need them most.

To keep up to date with future events hosted by Wakefield Hospice visit their social media channels or website here.

1 . An evening with Jane McDonald Tickets sold out to the event in just 12 minutes. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales

2 . Stories Jane shared some of her favourite stories with the audience. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Bubbly Guests were treated to a glass of fizz on arrival. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales

4 . Special event The ‘An evening with’ event, held on Wednesday, February 19, was hosted by Wakefield Hospice as fans of Jane came together to help raise tens-of-thousands of pounds for local hospice care. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales