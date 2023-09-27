Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The survey aims to establish what the people of the district like to do in their spare time, independently, with family, friends, partners and colleagues.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “One of our key priorities is to bring new and exciting social, leisure and entertainment options into the city centre and give our high streets and local economy a real boost.

“We want to know what you want before we make any decisions. People have already suggested indoor bowling, crazy golf and soft play centres for younger children, so if you have any other ideas, please get involved and fill in the survey.”

The survey is being conducted by Strategic Leisure on behalf of the council and offers all residents the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on what would encourage them to spend more time in the city.

The short survey collects data anonymously and collects no identifiable information or contact details.

All residents are invited to subscribe to the regeneration newsletter, which provides regular updates on all of the projects happening across the district. However, email addresses used to subscribe to the newsletter are not linked to the survey, so the council is encouraging as many residents as possible to go online and share their thoughts.

If you would like to request an offline printed copy of the survey to complete and post back, call 0345 8506506. Or pick up a copy and return it at Wakefield Library, Wakefield One, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2DD.