During the inspection in July 2023, inspectors judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management all to be good at the secondary school.

From September 2019, Ofsted refocused its inspections of schools under their new framework, to make sure that learners are receiving a high-quality education that puts them on a path to future success.

The new framework is designed to focus on the whole quality of a pupil’s education with a greater recognition of education providers’ work to support the personal development of pupils and a greater emphasis on behaviour.

Staff and pupils are celebrating after being rated 'good' in all areas of their Ofsted inspection.

George Panayiotou, CEO of Castleford Academy Trust, said: "We are delighted that Ofsted have recognised the strong quality of education that is being delivered for pupils at Crofton Academy and the overall ‘good’ judgement for academy effectiveness.

“The report recognises both our amazing pupils and the hard work and high expectations of our inspirational team of staff who work tirelessly to support them. It is with real pride that we reflect on Crofton’s improvement journey, and this judgement will act as a springboard for further success.

"I would like to thank all pupils, staff, parents/carers, trustees, and governors for their ongoing hard work, support, and dedication."

Inspectors were also impressed by the standard of pupils’ behaviour across the academy, noting how calm pupils were both in lesson and around the academy building.

The school joined Castleford Academy in May 2020.

Crofton Academy joined Castleford Academy Trust in May 2020. Prior to this, the school had received two consecutive ‘requires improvement’ judgements during its previous Ofsted inspections.

Peter Walker, head teacher, added: “The entire academy community is overwhelmingly proud of the feedback provided by Ofsted. This result reflects a significant whole team effort and strong partnership working, in particular with colleagues from within Castleford Academy Trust.