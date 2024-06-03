'An incredible ambassador for our district' Wakefield clock tower to light up blue and orange in tribute to Rob Burrow
The Clock Tower at Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up tonight in blue and orange, the colours of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, in recognition of his achievements, and the incredible work he did to support charities and raise awareness of the disease.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Rob Burrow CBE was an inspiration to people right across our area and around the world.
“Rob was a fantastic rugby league player. A tenacious charity campaigner and fundraiser. And a wonderful personality.
“He faced his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis with phenomenal bravery and will leave a lasting legacy of increased awareness, understanding and research into MND.
“I know that Rob’s death will be a source of profound sadness for millions of people.
"All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters as we mark the loss of an incredible ambassador for our district.”
