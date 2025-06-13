Animal rights activist group PETA calls on Ossett Brewery to change name of Lab Rat beer

An animal rights organisation has called on a Wakefield brewery to change the name of one of its beers.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent an open letter to Ossett Brewery asking it to change the name of its beer Lab Rat.

PETA said the turn of phrase was derogatory and reduced rats to disposable objects to test on.

PETA said: “Words matter, and derogatory phrases like ‘lab rat’ reduce these thinking, feeling beings to nothing more than disposable test tubes with tails, and normalise their exploitation in laboratories.

"By fostering compassion for animals, industry and the public can pressure the government to move with the times and end experiments on animals.

"PETA scientists have devised a strategy called the research modernisation deal, a tool to help the government transition to animal-free research.”

It suggested the beer’s name be changed to The Organoid – a three-dimensional tissue culture grown from human cells to mimic human organs.

Senior campaigns manager Kate Werner said: “PETA encourages Ossett Brewing to do right by rats and raise a glass to superior animal-free research by embracing this pioneering new name.

"Rats form close bonds with their families and friends, giggle when tickled, and have been known to put themselves in harm’s way rather than allowing another living being to suffer.

"Yet despite their many remarkable qualities, they’re widely used in archaic and scientifically pointless experiments in which they are shocked, burned, near-drowned, and forced to ingest chemicals before being killed.”

Ossett Brewery said it did not support animal testing.

Edd Simpson, the brewery’s managing director, said: “At Ossett Brewery we wholly support kindness and positive treatment towards animals.

"We named our range of beers after the rat and celebrate its spirit – experimental, unafraid, and endlessly creative, the brews honour the rat’s instinct and ingenuity.

"The Lab Rat Key Lime Pie Sour is named after the first beer we ever brewed at our Huddersfield Rat & Ratchet brewpub back in 2011, and our hope is that it brings awareness to the issue of rats being used in experimental settings - which is not something we support.

"The rest of the Rat range is all suitable for vegans including White Rat, Hell Rat and King Rat."