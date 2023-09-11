Watch more videos on Shots!

To commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and the coronation of King Charles III in May, members of the Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens group unveiled a flower bed fit for a monarch earlier this year.

And on the first anniversary of Her Majesty’s death on Friday, September 8, the community organisation, alongside children from St Giles’ Church of England Academy, Yvette Cooper MP, Councillor Lorna Malkin and Councillor Tony Hames, came together to plant some Crown Jewels-inspired red, white, and blue hyacinths – which are expected to bloom in early to mid-spring.

Children from St Giles' C of E school were joined by Yvette Cooper MP to plant spring bulbs at Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract.

Chair of Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, Dr Colin White, said: “Last year we installed a Platinum Jubilee bench in this Valley Gardens and considering Pontefract's history as a royalist town, we felt that it was appropriate to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's long reign and the coronation of her successor with the creation of a crown bed.

“We have installed a gold metalwork crown in the centre of the bed and planted a selection of perennials to provide colour and texture throughout the year."

The crown in the flower bed was manufactured and installed by Bekfabs metal fabricator, based in Pontefract, and was purchased using proceeds from the annual Friarwood Festival.