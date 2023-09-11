News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death: Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper joins St Giles' pupils royal-themed flower bulb planting

Primary school pupils were joined by Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper to plant some royal-inspired flower bulbs at Friarwood Valley Gardens on the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth’s death, last week.
By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year and the coronation of King Charles III in May, members of the Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens group unveiled a flower bed fit for a monarch earlier this year.

Read More
Volunteers from B&Q spend two days refreshing sculpture at Wakefield Hospice gro...

And on the first anniversary of Her Majesty’s death on Friday, September 8, the community organisation, alongside children from St Giles’ Church of England Academy, Yvette Cooper MP, Councillor Lorna Malkin and Councillor Tony Hames, came together to plant some Crown Jewels-inspired red, white, and blue hyacinths – which are expected to bloom in early to mid-spring.

Children from St Giles' C of E school were joined by Yvette Cooper MP to plant spring bulbs at Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract.Children from St Giles' C of E school were joined by Yvette Cooper MP to plant spring bulbs at Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract.
Children from St Giles' C of E school were joined by Yvette Cooper MP to plant spring bulbs at Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, Dr Colin White, said: “Last year we installed a Platinum Jubilee bench in this Valley Gardens and considering Pontefract's history as a royalist town, we felt that it was appropriate to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's long reign and the coronation of her successor with the creation of a crown bed.

“We have installed a gold metalwork crown in the centre of the bed and planted a selection of perennials to provide colour and texture throughout the year."

The crown in the flower bed was manufactured and installed by Bekfabs metal fabricator, based in Pontefract, and was purchased using proceeds from the annual Friarwood Festival.

The friends group will be responsible for the maintenance of the crown and flower bed.

Related topics:Yvette CooperPontefractCastlefordCharles III