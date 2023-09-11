Volunteers from B&Q spend two days refreshing sculpture at Wakefield Hospice grounds

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Tree of Life is a specially-commissioned sculpture which has 12 branches – each representing a month of the year- and more than 400 leaves, with each leaf dedicated in memory of a loved one.

Working hard in the September sun, the team of volunteers from B&Q’s Cathedral Retail Park branch spent the two days painting, planting and tidying the gardens, giving a new lease of life to the Tree and surrounding area.

Keeley Harrison, head of fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “The B&Q team did an amazing job creating a wonderful environment perfectly befitting the Tree of Life.

“The tree is such an important part of our hospice for so many families who have dedicated leaves in memory of their loved ones, and the improvements made by the B&Q team will allow families the opportunity to really take in the surroundings each time they visit.

“From all at Wakefield Hospice we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved in this project.”

The team were given a budget of £1,000 from B&Q to support the work which was spent on a variety of plants, paint, new lighting and parasols for the garden.

The Tree of Life is a specially-commissioned sculpture that stands in the grounds of Wakefield Hospice.

